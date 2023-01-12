It’s outrageous how gov’t lied to individual bondholders and forced a haircut on them - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the cries of individual bondholders demanding to be excluded from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

In a short post on his social media, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused government of lying to individual bondholders and turning around to force a haircut on their investment.

Insisting that government has plunged individual bondholders into poverty with the Debt Exchange Programme, John Dramani Mahama argues that the action by government is outrageous.

“Outrageous! Gov't lies to individual bondholders; forces a haircut, and plunging more people into poverty! An absolute failure in managing our economy,” the former President said in a post on Twitter.

Government through Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in December 2022 announced a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Under the programme, bondholders are to submit to a “voluntary” arrangement to exchange their domestic bonds for new benchmark bonds.

This arrangement irreversibly takes away the wealth and livelihoods of direct and indirect individual bondholders whose only crime has been to trust their government.

Tied to the issue is a mandatory deadline that compels holders to either accept the government’s offer or risk the threat of prohibitive losses.