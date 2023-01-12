Chiana SHS saga: My daughter said it was a joke – Father of one of the dismissed students

Father of one of the dismissed students of Chiana SHS following a 2022 viral video in which they were lambasting the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo said it was a joke and unintentional.

The father, whose name has been placed on ice, said his ward told him they were just doing it with no intention to broadcast it.

He said in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s Mid-Day News that his daughter, who is traumatised after the dismissal notice from GES, said the scene was secretly filmed by one of their colleagues.

On why the children could think of such behaviour, he said it was a result of youthful exuberance.

“She is at home, she is traumatized. When the incident occurred and we spoke to our daughter she said they were only joking.

“The intent was not to throw it out there into the media, they didn’t know one of them was secretly recording, she recorded and unfortunately the video leaked,” he explained.

He added, “You could see from their reaction that they themselves were shocked that it leaked.”

He stressed, “They were joking, youthful exuberance or something but unfortunately on their part one of them recorded and leaked.”

The Ghana Education Service (GES), on Wednesday, January 11, released a statement to dismiss the eight students on grounds of misconduct.

"This is in view of her involvement in misconducting herself by making derogatory comments in a video that went viral, a conduct considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.

"It is expected that your ward will use this as a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life," GES’ notice to parents of the 8 affected female students read.

Following this, the parents and the students have been on their knees, calling on the President to forgive them and allow them write their final exams.