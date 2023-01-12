Call GES to quickly reverse the 'senseless' dismissal of 8 Chiana SHS students – Sulemana Braimah to Akufo-Addo

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has kicked against the dismissal of eight (8) Chiana SHS students who insulted President Akufo-Addo.

In a viral video in 2022, the said students displayed some level of disrespect, insulting the President over the high prices of gari and other items in the country.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), on Wednesday, January 11, released a statement to dismiss the students on grounds of misconduct.

"This is in view of her involvement in misconducting herself by making derogatory comments in a video that went viral, a conduct considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.

"It is expected that your ward will use this as a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life," GES’ notice to parents of the 8 affected female students read.

Following this, the parents and the students have been on their knees, calling on the President to forgive them and allow them write their final exams.

In reaction, Mr. Braimah described the decision as senseless calling on the President to intervene and give the children another chance.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, January 12, the MFWA boss acknowledged that the students’ behaviour was wayward but dismissal is not the best way out.

He proposed that the parents and the Ghana Education Service counsel them and guide them to be responsible

“Dear President Akufo-Addo, I urge you to ask the GES to immediately reverse that senseless decision to end the education of the 8 Chiana SHS girls who used abusive words against you,” he stated.

He, however noted that “the girls' action is condemnable not only because you are the President, but also because you are old enough to be their grandfather. I doubt they can abuse their own parents that way.

“And their conduct should have their parents thinking deeply about their failures as parents. But truncating their education, cannot be an option as punishment.”

He continued, “What the kids need is reforms, not destruction and there certainly could be a reformative punishment rather than this destructive punishment.

“If the punishment was meant to please you, just let the DG of GES know you cannot be pleased by a punishment that destroys rather than reform the lives of young students whose misconduct may have been motivated by youthful exuberance. Mr. President, just let GES reverse the decision immediately.”