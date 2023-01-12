Please forgive the Chiana SHS dismissed girls – Dr. Clement Apaak begs Akufo-Addo

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has come to the aid of the eight dismissed students of the Chiana SHS.

In a viral video in 2022, the said students displayed some level of disrespect, insulting the President over the high prices of gari and other items in the country.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), on Wednesday, January 11, released a statement to dismiss the students on grounds of insults to the President.

"This is in view of her involvement in misconducting herself by making derogatory comments in a video that went viral, a conduct considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.

"It is expected that your ward will use this as a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life," GES’ notice to parents of the 8 affected female students read.

Following this, the parents and the students have been on their knees, calling on the President to forgive them and allow them write their final exams.

Coming to their aid, the Builsa South legislator begged President Akufo-Addo to forgive them, just as he pardoned the 14 students who misconducted themselves during the 2020 WASSCE and were barred from writing their remaining papers.

"Mr. President, like you did in the case of 14 students who misconducted themselves similarly in 2020 and were dismissed by GES, please forgive these girls too. You said, "Everyone deserves a second chance in life". Give these erring girls a second chance," he pleaded.