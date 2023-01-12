Review decision to dismiss Chiana SHS students; proffer alternative punishment – Minority to GES

12.01.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has pleaded on behalf of the eight female students of Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East region dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a statement, the Minority argues that in this age and time when there is increased advocacy and a renewed focus on increasing access to education, any decision that takes a child away from the classroom can only be seen as an absolute drawback to this renewed focus and objective.

The Minority wants GES to review the dismissal of the teenagers and slap them with alternative punishments that will correct their behaviour instead.

“….we wish to call on the Ghana Education Service to review its decision and to ensure that the education of the victims is not truncated in this manner.

“We are also by this statement, urging the GES to proffer an alternative but corrective punishment to the eight students,” the statement from the Minority signed by Peter Nortsu-Kotoe who is Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee said on Thursday, January 12.

The Minority insists that this would be in the best interest of the collective goal to ensure that every Ghanaian child has access to formal education.

Meanwhile, the Minority has also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to use his good office to pardon the students as he did in 2020 when a group of some students misconducted themselves towards him.

Read the statement from the Minority below:

MINORITY REACTS TO THE DISMISSAL OF EIGHT SHS STUDENTS BY GES FOR INSULTING PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO

In this age and time when there is increased advocacy and renewed focus on increasing access to education any decision that takes a child away from the classroom can only be seen as an absolute drawback to this renewed focus and objective.

It is therefore, regrettable to learn of the decision of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to dismiss the eight female students of the Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East region for insulting the President of the Republic some months ago.

Whereas the Minority is against the misconduct of the eight students, and condemns same, we wish to state that the decision by the GES to dismiss them is harsh and retrogressive.

We believe the eight students like every other Ghanaian child deserve to be in school in line with Article 25 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and also Goal(4) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It is in view of this, that we wish to call on the Ghana Education Service to review its decision and to ensure that the education of the victims is not truncated in this manner.

We are also by this statement, urging the GES to proffer an alternative but corrective punishment to the eight students.

This we believe would be in the best interest of our collective goal to ensuring that every Ghanaian child has access to formal education.

In conclusion, the Minority wishes to appeal to His Excellency the President, to use his good offices to pardon these students as he did in 2020 when a group of some students misconducted themselves towards him.

Signed:

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe (MP)

Ranking Member

Parliament's Education Committee