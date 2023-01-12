Alan seeks Otumfuo’s blessings for NPP flagbearer race

The outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed gratitude to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the support he offered to him during his time as a minister.

He expressed his gratitude on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at his Palace at Manhyia to officially informed the King why he resigned as the sector minister.

The flagbearer hopeful for the governing New Patriotic Party NPP tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

During his visit to the Manhyia Palace, the Minister stated, "Let me use this opportunity to officially inform his majesty about my resignation as the Minister of Trade and Industry. I want to respectfully thank the King for his guidance and support that to a large extent shaped my work at the Ministry."

The delegation included the World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte, and Directors of the Ministry.

The visit was also to inform the King about the Greater Kumasi Industrial City and Special Economic Zone project which he said will transform Ghana into an industrial hub and create jobs for the youth.

Alan Kyerematen resigned to ostensibly focus on his presidential ambition in accordance with the constitution of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his speech to the nation on Tuesday, Alan said he has fashioned what he calls the Great Transformation Plan (GTP) as a solution to the fragile economy of Ghana.

He is hopeful this plan will deny Ghana the unpleasant opportunity of going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the eighteenth time and cushion the country against external forces like the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that may arise in the future.