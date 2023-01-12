Ministry of Youth and Sports seek measures to improve stadium attendance

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has sought inputs from the leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) on measures to attract fans to the various stadia for domestic league matches.

In a press release from the Ministry on Wednesday in Accra, it added that “Further consultations would be made with all stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association, GHALCA, National Sports Authority and supporters for their inputs on the strategy to be adopted to address the situation.”

According to the release, the Sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif has encouraged supporters of the various clubs to patronize the local league matches to raise enough funds to manage the clubs and develop them to the desired level.