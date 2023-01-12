I once saw God – Prophet Nigel Gaisie narrates how he received his anointing

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Leader and Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader and founder of the Accra-based Prophetic Hill Chapel has revealed how he was anointed by God.

He intimated that the almighty God appeared to him physically and anointed him to be part of the Prophetic Ministry.

Speaking in the Wednesday, January 11 version of GTV’s Breakfast Show, the controversial prophet revealed that God's image was like an old white man.

“I’ve seen God; the first time the Lord gave me my mandate. I was lying down with one of my spiritual sons, he is now in Canada, and my bed shook [several times]. I went into a deep sleep then an image came on the wall. The image spoke to me and was bubbling like many glasses of water,” he noted.

He continued, “I was just seeing the forehead, and the hair was like wool, like a very old White man. I saw the feet … then it speaks, it speaks, then when it was about to leave, like a second, the image said, I’m the Lord, I’ve called you, come and do my work. So, that’s how I saw it.”

