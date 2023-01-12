Debt Exchange Programme: Gov’t must negotiate acceptable terms with aggrieved parties – Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson

12.01.2023

Financial Analyst with Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson has stressed that it is vital for government to see to it that the grievances of parties opposing the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme are addressed.

Several groups including the Individual Bondholders forum have decided to take on the government to ensure their investments are protected.

They argue that government created the mess it finds itself in and must find a way to solve the problems without inconveniencing Ghanaians who have invested their funds in hopes of making ends meet.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Mr. Joe Jackson urged government to engage the aggrieved bondholders.

He argues that if this is not done and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme fails, the support programme with the IMF might be cut short.

“Take current requests from groups as an opportunity to engage quickly and use this opportunity to negotiate acceptable terms so that the domestic debt programme will go ahead if not as scheduled, at least at this month,” Joe Jackson indicated.

The financial expert explained, “Up until now, the markets have been treating us kindly because everybody’s assumption is that somewhere in February or March IMF is coming through.

“If we don’t achieve our debt right, if we have to stress them again then IMF will not come when it is due or back off and then, the chaotic debt reforms we are trying to prevent will now happen with all the dark consequences of not being able to access any funds anywhere.”

Under the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme, bondholders are to submit to a “voluntary” arrangement to exchange their domestic bonds for new benchmark bonds.

This arrangement irreversibly takes away the wealth and livelihoods of direct and indirect individual bondholders whose only crime has been to trust their government.

Tied to the issue is a mandatory deadline that compels holders to either accept the government’s offer or risk the threat of prohibitive losses.