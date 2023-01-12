I've the experience, capacity to lead Ghana as president – Joe Ghartey joins flagbearer race

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Mr. Joe Ghartey has disclosed that he will contest the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) this year.

Announcing his plan in an interview with Connect FM, the former Attorney General disclosed that he has no doubt he has the experience and capacity to lead Ghana as President.

According to Joe Ghartey, he is ready to serve the Ghanaian people.

“I am standing for the presidential, flagbearership [race] of NPP,” the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan.

Joe Ghartey added, “I think I have what it takes. I strongly believe I have the experience, I have the capacity, I have the humility, I have the sense of service to serve the people of Ghana.”

Less than two weeks into the new year, the chase for the flagbearer slot in the New Patriotic Party is getting hotter with party gurus declaring their intentions.

Last week, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen resigned to concentrate on his ambition to become the next flagbearer of the NPP to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

This week, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie has also resigned for the same reason.

It is expected that by next week, a few more people will come out to declare their intent to contest the NPP.