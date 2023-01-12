Major Courage Quashigah was an embodiment of excellence – Manasseh eulogies former Minister

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, The editor-in-chief of the Fourth Estate news portal said the former minister Major Courage Quashigah deserves eternal remembrance in Ghana and beyond.

Manasseh described the former Agriculture and later Health Minister under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufour’s NPP government as the finest to have ever worn the military uniform of the country.

The journalist, in a tweet on Thursday, January 12 revealed plans to write a biography of Major Quashigah.

"Whether in fiction or non-fiction, I hope to one day research and write a book about this man, one of the finest to wear the uniform of the Ghana Armed Forces. He excelled in almost everything he did.

"He was unassuming, and his heroic deeds have been subsumed by those who took the applause for his exploits. He's been relegated to the footnotes, but he deserves a full chapter in the hallowed pages of Ghana's history," Manasseh noted.

He concludes, "This son of Kedzi and his work ethics need to be studied and emulated. Major Courage Quashigah was an embodiment of excellence and should not be forgotten like any other citizen."

Born Courage Emmanuel Kobla Quashigah, he was a Ghanaian soldier and politician.

He held many prominent positions in the Ghana Armed Forces and was a Minister of State for Agriculture and later Health in the NPP government of John Kufuor between 2001 and 2009.

He died on January 5, 2010 in Israel.