Alan’s presidential bid may be impossible due to his long stay in Akufo-Addo’s 'corrupt' government – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, leading member of the NPP

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has opined on Alan Kyeremayen’s presidential ambition.

The outgoing Trade and Industry Minister, according to the party’s bigwig would have been the perfect man for the flagbearer position of the party.

However, due to his long involvement in the current Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration, which Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe describes as corrupt, it may be difficult for Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the current administration has recorded scandals which paint a worse picture of Alan Kyerematen in his bid to lead the party to break the “8”.

“Alan Kyerematen would have been the next person but he failed in the short political career under Akufo-Addo. The government was going and corruption was at its highest level and there were a lot of infractions.

“If Kyerematen thought about his future, what he should have done was to have taken the thing and resigned at that time. If Alan Kyerematen had done that, he would have become the automatic leader of the NPP but he couldn't do it. The performance of this government will not only affect Alan, but it will also affect anyone who served in this government,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.

The former Trade and Industry Minister, on Tuesday, January 10, officially made known his intention to lead the NPP as flagbearer and possibly, Ghana’s next President.

“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party when the Party officially opens nominations for that purpose," he announced.

This comes a few days after he resigned from his position as the Minister of Trade and Industry.