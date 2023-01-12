This Meek Mill-Ghanaian story is just nuts, Nkrumah must be rolling in his grave – Kenyan MP reacts to Jubilee House video

Member of Kenya’s Parliament, Winnie Odinga has ridiculed Ghana’s presidency for allowing American rapper Meek Mill to shoot an R-rated music video at the Jubilee House.

Mr Odinga who described the incident as nuts said the nation’s first President and founder, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah will weep in his grave.

The rapper’s use of the alleged presidential podium, the Kenyan politician said, is wild and undeserving of a country that prides itself as the first to gain independence on the African soil.

“This Meek Mill/ Ghanaian story is just nuts! shooting a music video at the President’s office while rapping n***a this and n***a that on the Presidential Podium of the FIRST AFRICAN nation to gain Independence is wild! Nkrumah must be rolling!” read her tweet dated Tuesday, January 11.

The American pop star who visited Ghana for the Afro Nation musical concert visited the President at the Jubilee House.

Days later, a video posted by the rapper on his social media handles showed he had access to shoot an R-rated music video in prohibited places at the seat of government.

This garnered numerous backlashes against the presidency and the singer, compelling him to apologise and pull down the video.