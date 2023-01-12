Educationist asks parents to inspire their children

Parents have again been reminded to take keen interest in their children’s growth and development by providing adequate care and support at all times.

An educationist, Madam Evelyn Asante, who said this, added that it is the responsibility of parents and teachers to inspire children “in a complete and wholesome manner.”

She was speaking in Sunyani during the first graduation ceremony of Galaxy Montessori held under the theme: “Promoting Holistic Child Education.”

Madam Asante advised parents and teachers to be kind-hearted toward children and help them develop their God-given talents.

She further asked them to closely monitor the academic progress of the children and help them overcome any possible shortcomings in any subject area.

The Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Mary Papanko, asked parents to take adequate steps to ensure the holistic education of their wards to secure a brighter future for them.

There were cultural displays and other performances by the pupils as part of the ceremony.