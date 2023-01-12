Debt exchange programme is like a time bomb Ofori-Atta has put under the economy – Kwame Pianim

Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim has given his assessment of government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

According to him, the programme is like a time bomb Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is putting under the economy.

In his view, the programme was not thought through properly.

“Ken Ofori-Atta is saying, let us do this programme but this is badly thought out, not thought through carefully. This exchange programme is like a time bomb that Ken is putting under this economy. For the next 30 to 40 years, we are going to suffer from it. It is a time bomb because he is squeezing billions of Cedis from this economy,” Kwame Pianim shared in an interview with TV3.

Under the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) program, bondholders are to submit to a “voluntary” arrangement to exchange their domestic bonds for new benchmark bonds.

This arrangement irreversibly takes away the wealth and livelihoods of direct and indirect individual bondholders whose only crime has been to trust their government.

Tied to the issue is a mandatory deadline that compels holders to either accept the government’s offer or risk the threat of prohibitive losses.

Economist and politician Kwame Pianim also doubt that Ken Ofori-Atta is the real deal, arguing that if he was, he wouldn’t have handled the country’s IMF engagements the way he did.

“If Ken was genuine when the Attorney General came with his legal opinion, which in the commonwealth has the force of a high court order, he would have taken this document and gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If indeed, it is the that IMF that told him to do that, I think it is unlawful, it is,” Kwame Pianim added.