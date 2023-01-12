Kwame Pianim says Akufo-Addo’s decision to hand Trade Ministry to Ofori-Atta wrong

Kwame Pianim

Ghanaian businessman and economist, Kwame Pianim has shared his thoughts on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to name Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker Minister for the Trade and Industry Ministry.

According to him, “it is wrong" for the President to have handed additional role to the underfire Minister.

In his view, Ken Ofori-Atta has already failed in his mandate as Finance Minister and should not have been given an additional ministerial role.

“The first time Ofori-Atta started, he said he was going to transform this economy from the Guggisberg economy to a new economy. He did not even understand what the Guggisberg economy was,” Kwame Pianim argues.

The renowned economist added, “In the Guggisberg economy, he had a plan for cocoa, distribute cocoa, built roads into the villages, where there was timber he built the roads, then he built railways, he built the ports, he built Achimota school, built Legon infrastructure, by the time we got independence we had plenty of reserves.

“So Ken, if the monies he borrowed, if he was running a Guggisberg economy, we could have seen that cash flow coming out from the monies he was borrowing so that we can be able to repay. All the time he was borrowing recklessly. At the back of his mind was that he was not going to pay.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week named Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry after the resignation of Alan Kyerematen.