JNS Talent Centre Limited gifted GHS2.6million by National Cathedral Secretariat – Ablakwa reveals

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made yet another revelation about the National Cathedral Project.

In his latest exposé on Facebook, he has alleged that JNS Talent Centre Limited received some GHS2.6million in a transaction that amounts to an ungodly conflict of interest.

“JNS Talent Centre Limited, the company at the centre of my latest cathedral exposé with absolutely no track record in construction and design which was gifted a colossal GHS2.6million of our taxes by the National Cathedral Secretariat is owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun who describes himself as the spiritual son and protégé of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide and Member/Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

“Rev. Johannes Eshun is also a branch pastor of Rev. Kusi Boateng’s church — Rev. Eshun’s branch is the Power Chapel Worldwide, Bethel Arena.

"I didn’t expect this blatant and ungodly conflict of interest at the highest level of the Cathedral’s Board of Trustees,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed in his Facebook post.

According to the North Tongu Member of Parliament, he is saddened but will return with additional revelations.

“I am deeply saddened. God have mercy on our nation.

“I shall return with more explosive revelations,” Ablakwa added in his post on Facebook.