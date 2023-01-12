When a liar is not allowed to lie he blames the referee – Kevin Taylor on Richard Ahiagba’s attack on Roland Walker and TV3

Ghanaian US-based broadcaster and social commentator, Kevin Taylor has waded into the attack on colleague broadcaster Roland Walker, host of the morning show on Accra-based TV3 by NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagba.

This portal earlier reported that the National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) berated Roland Walker, a host of Accra-based TV’s New Day show.

He accused the broadcaster of being biased towards the ruling party.

According to him, Mr. Walker always conducts himself against the NPP panelists and favours the opposition NDC on the morning show.

The outraged NPP spokesperson said his outfit is considering what to do to the television station for the unfair treatment meted out to them by the show host.

“TV3 Newday....there is something very unprofessional going on with Roland. He appears to make the platform an NDC platform. We are observing this degeneration closely and will act soon,” he said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, January 11.

Mr. Ahiagba’s outburst, according to Kevin Taylor is not sound.

The controversial broadcaster said the NPP is complaining because the host has been preventing them from feeding his viewers with falsehood.

In a brief response to Modernghana’s post via a tweet, he wrote, “When a liar is not allowed to lie he blames the referee.”