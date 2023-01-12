God will never waste his precious time to give prophecies about galamsey, everyone knows it– Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Leader and Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has opined on the menace of illegal small-scale mining popularly referred to as “galamsey” in Ghana.

He noted that, despite the numerous prophecies during the 31st December watch night service, galamsey wasn’t part.

The prophet speaking on GTV’s Breakfast show on Wednesday, January 11 said God doesn't waste time on trivial matters or better still self-inflicted agony.

The vocal prophet intimated that the activities of the illegal miners are no secret to the leaders of the country, and for that matter God will not leave crucial issues to talk about them.

“With the utmost respect, God has given us common sense. So, are you saying that the traditional leaders in Akyem and Pra are blind to what is happening? Don't they see it? Therefore, no prophetic words will be given about Galamsey by God," he said.

According to him, “Even the underwater spirits need to be furious and slam these leaders for being oblivious to the fact that things are deteriorating. Visit Abuakwa to witness for yourself how the Brim River, which we once drank, now looks like chocomilo.”

“God discloses secret things, but the problem with galamsey is well known to everyone in Ghana, therefore God won't waste His time on it,” he added.