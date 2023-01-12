Volta is the region where saviours of the nation come from – Fiifi Kwetey brags

General Secretary of the main opposition party, the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has tipped his region, the Volta region as the redemption ally of the country.

According to him, the country's major successes since time immemorial were chalked by Voltarians.

Mr Kwetey made the comment while speaking at a regional retreat for Regional Executives of the Party at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region themed “Empowering Our Base for Victory in 2024." He added that the region must adore the opposition party and see it as their religion since it was through which they made those achievements.

“Volta is the region, where saviours of the nation come from as far as this country is concerned but we need to know who we are, and somehow, we know, who we are, and we need to start appreciating who we are.

“Volta must appreciate NDC and back it no matter what. It should become like a religion. We need to let our people appreciate that this is what we are,” he said.

He noted that the party, in recent times, is no more active in their stronghold, the Volta region.

“And believe if we knew who we were, the situation where the love for this party would start dwindling in this Region should not happen,” he said.

The opposition party’s chief scribe cited how the strongholds of their political rivals, the NPP have continuously remained loyal to their party regardless of the neglect.

He told his colleagues to do same for the NDC to help bring it back to power come 2024 to fix all broken ties in the party.

“Because somehow, they (NPP supporters) appreciate it, and believe in their party as a religion. Your Religion may not be the best religion, yet that is your religion. It is your responsibility to make sure you fix it, and you change it.

“We need to let our people appreciate that this is who we are. There is nothing shameful about it. You talk to some of our young people from Volta and they think it is something of pride to say 'yea, we are not like our forefathers and uncles, and we believe that we should not continue with that," he stated.