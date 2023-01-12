Youth urged to support self-help projects in their communities to complement government's efforts

Gomoa Brofoyedur in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region has initiated a Ghc 300,000 self-help community center project to complement government's efforts of improving infrastructure development, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, Chief of the Community has announced.

At a durbar to climax their Annual Akwambo festival of the Chiefs and People of Gomoa Brofoyedur last Saturday, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II noted that the project was being funded through fundraising with support from Nananom, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah and the Gomoa Central District Assembly among others.

According to the Chief, the over 30% complete project would consist of one storey 6-bedroom guest house to host mourners and visitors, an ICT study room for students to be abreast with the global world, offices and storeroom.

"I want to appreciate my people for their communal labour which is facilitating early completion of the project on time. In the wake of all the various disputes, we have been able to celebrate this year's festival peacefully.

"I thank all and sundry for the zeal in which they participated in the programmes and activities to mark the occasion, am once again grateful for the overwhelming support you gave to the Akwambo planning committee and Nananom as well.

"I must as well express my appreciation to our Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah for giving us enough roofing sheets for the project. I also thank Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI for his prayers and support towards the project," Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata noted.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo commended the people especially Nananom for the peaceful manner the Annual Akwambo festival was celebrated.

He pledged the support of the District Assembly towards all ongoing self-help projects in the district.

The Nguabesounhene (Chief of Staff) of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Akotokor Fenyi who chaired the occasion encourage the youth to contribute their quota towards the development of their communities adding that they should be able to support self-help projects aimed at improving the standard of living.

He also admonished the youth against anti-social lifestyles and other crimes related activities which he described as alien to Ghanaian culture and traditions.

The Queen Mother of Gomoa Brofoyedur, Nana Ama Amponsah I, called on parents to invest in their children's education noting that the best legacy they could leave for their children was to push them to attain a height in the educational ladder.

She called on the youth in the community to use their skills and knowledge to support the development of Gomoa Brofoyedur.

"As future leaders, we must embrace peace, love and stability. We must use our youthful strength to support Nananom in their quest to ensure total development of our beloved community.

"We have no other place than Gomoa Brofoyedur, this is where God in His own wisdom decided to place us, let eschew violence and factionalism but embrace peace and stability.

"We as future leaders must leave a better legacy for our unborn generations to come. We must therefore leave a legacy that would be worthy of emulation.

"I want to advise the girls to stick to their books rather than engaging in activities that would ruin their future careers. They should desist from early sex which many a time leads to teenage pregnancy coupled with school drop-out," she stressed.

Nana Ama Amponsah I expressed the hope that with one accord, Gomoa Brofoyedur would overcome every obstacle on its way.