NAPO donates 3,800 biogas stoves to constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has presented free 3,800 biogas cooking stoves to his constituents.

The beneficiaries were drawn from all six electoral areas in the constituency, which are Ashanti New Town, CPC, Manhyia, Afia Kobi, Krobo Odumasi and Dichemso.

The presentation was held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Dichemso and was witnessed by the constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by the chairman Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon Sam Pyne, who represented the MP, said the presentation forms part of the government policy of increasing access to clean cooking while promoting energy transition in Ghana.

“The biogas cook stove is targeted at addressing some of the challenges associated with the use of fire woods and charcoal like respiratory diseases, while also protecting the environment,” he said.

“The cutting and burning of trees in making charcoal defeats the government’s agenda of greening the environment, and the cooking stoves has come to compliments its efforts,” he added.

Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Energy Minister, through Hon Sam Pyne noted that his ministry is piloting the distribution of cookstoves in twenty-four districts in Ghana, of which the constituency benefited.

"In all, the Ministry of Energy has set a policy target at distributing three million units of clean biogas cookstoves by 2030 to households," he stated.

Napo, as he is called in the political circles, entreated his constituents to have faith in the President Nana Akufo-led government in rolling out interventions to improve their lives.

Manhyia South constituency chairman, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta Tom Tom, who supervised the presentation, charged the beneficiaries to take good care of the cook stoves and keep them as a “symbol of love” from Napo.

The beneficiaries, who could not hide their gratitude, praised Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the items, and promised to pray and help the MP to soar high in his political endeavors.