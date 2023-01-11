Debt Exchange Programme: Gov’t created this mess and must sacrifice to solve the problem – Senyo Hosi

Mr. Senyo Hosi

Convener of the Individual Bondholders’ forum (IBF), Mr. Senyo Hosi has stressed that individual bondholders will not sit aloof and watch their investments go down the drain in the midst of the economic crisis.

Under the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) program, bondholders are to submit to a “voluntary” arrangement to exchange their domestic bonds for new benchmark bonds.

This arrangement irreversibly takes away the wealth and livelihoods of direct and indirect individual bondholders whose only crime has been to trust their government.

Tied to the issue is a mandatory deadline that compels holders to either accept the government’s offer or risk the threat of prohibitive losses.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday evening, Senyo Hosi indicated that Ghanaians must not suffer from a mess created by the government.

He argued that the right thing that needs to be done is for government to make needed sacrifices and address the problems instead of going after the investments of individual bondholders.

“Solving our current problem is possible but it needs jaw jaw. More importantly, it needs proper sacrifice from the people who have caused it. In Ghana, our politicians continue to mess us up. They abuse our economic rights and always make us pay for it. We run down TOR and then we come and say, TOR Levy. We run down the Energy sector then we come and say Energy sector levy. We keep running down everything.

“This time we are saying no to this matter. It’s over. We are not your whipping cat. It’s not going to continue. You are the one who caused it. You just take responsibility and show the way and be humble about it,” Mr. Senyo Hosi emphasised.

The Individual Bondholders’ forum has been set up to provide legal, public advocacy, and negotiation representation for investors whose investments are threatened under the Government’s Debt Exchange Programme.