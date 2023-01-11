Police investigate murder of labourer at Assin-Dominase

Police in the Central Region has begun investigations to unravel the mystery behind the alleged murder of a 28-year-old labourer, Kwaku Emmanuel from Assin-Dominase in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

His death had generated fear and panic in the town, with Nana Kwame Akwapong, Kyidomhene of Assin-Dominase, calling on the Police to intensify patrols in the area to enable the people to go about their normal duties without fear.

A police team led by Chief Superintendent Sefas Arthur, the Assin-Fosu District Police Commander, found a bag containing three balls of kenkey, plier and a stepdown machine beside the body.

A 65-year-old mother of the deceased, Madam Yaa Mansa, told the Ghana News Agency, her son, left home around 0800 hours on Monday, January 9, for Assin Fosu but did not return home as expected.

She said she was later informed in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, that Emmanuel had been brutally murdered and his body dumped at the outskirts of the town.

According to her, there were bruises on the deceased's face with blood oozing from the nostrils.

