Why didn’t Alan resign when he realised things are not being done right by gov’t – Ben Ephson quizzes

Ben Ephson

11.01.2023

Political analyst, Ben Ephson has been analysing Alan Kyerematen’s declaration to become the next President after resigning as Minister of Trade and Industry.

On Tuesday, January 10, the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced in a live telecast that he will be contesting the flagbearership race of the party.

While opening up on his vision, he indicated that he believes some things should have been done differently by the President Akufo-Addo government.

“The President has laid a strong foundation for the socio-economic development of our country, although I believe there are things that could have been done differently. My vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation,” Alan Kyerematen stressed.

Speaking to Starr FM on Wednesday, Ben Ephson shared that he found the declaration a bit problematic.

According to him, if Alan had a problem with how things are done by the Akufo-Addo government, then he should have resigned long time ago when he realised.

“If you are a minister and the President is exiting and you want to campaign and in your speech you say that certain things that were done could have been done better, maybe in the coming days he’ll want to go further. But I thought that it was a bit unnecessary, maybe he has his own campaign strategy and so that is the only part that I was a bit surprised about,” Ben Ephson shared.

The renowned pollster further argued, “You are not going to run a campaign on you, Alan Kyeremateng. You are going to campaign on the record of the NPP government for the past six to seven years. I’m sure people are going to ask him to give examples of what has not been done right. If he disagreed vehemently with what had not been done right what prevented him from resigning? If you thought it was so bad that in your first address announcing your desire to contest you are taking the President on, you have not been sentenced by any court to be a minister, he could have just said because of a few things, Mr. President I can’t take up your job.”