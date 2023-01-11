Dormaahene calls for thorough investigations into Bomaa shooting, bans public gathering

11.01.2023 LISTEN

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, the Omanhene of Dormaa is calling on the Police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of one person at Bomaa near Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo region last weekend.

One person was reportedly shot dead in the town a few days ago following some disagreements over the installation of a new chief for the area last weekend, compelling the Ahafo Regional Security Council to impose a curfew.

At the time of filing this report, calm had been restored to Bomaa and its environs with people going about their normal duties while the Police are around in their numbers to maintain law and order, and contain any possible reprisal attack following last weekend’s hostilities.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani on the issue, the Dormaahene, under whose traditional jurisdiction Bomaa sits, maintains that all those behind the killing must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Remain calm

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, asked the residents of Bomaa to remain calm and continue with their daily activities while investigations into the matter continue.

He said Bomaa has been under the Dormaa stool for over 400 years and questioned the basis for anyone to suggest that the town belongs to a different stool. He indicated that Barimah Kyeremeh Gyanaa, the newly installed chief of Bomaa is the duly recognized chief of the town and that should settle the matter.

He condemned attempts by some disgruntled persons in the town to rewrite the history of Bomaa and advised everyone to respect the customs and traditions of each paramountcy.

Curfew reviewed

Meanwhile, the Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC), at an emergency meeting at Goaso, has reviewed the curfew imposed on the Bomaa township.

The new curfew hours, according to a statement issued by the REGSEC now start from 10pm to 5:00am each day.

According to the statement, all public gatherings have been banned except for Muslim prayers in mosques on Fridays, church services by Adventists on Saturdays and other Christians on Sundays.

“All parties and stakeholders are entreated to comply with these new arrangements in order to achieve absolute peace in the Bomaa Community. The Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure a lasting peace in this regard”, the statement added.