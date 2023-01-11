Ken Agyapong has no achievement in NPP; just noise-making – Nyaho Tamakloe

11.01.2023 LISTEN

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has taken a swipe at Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong for running for the flagbearership race of the Party.

In his view, the aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not done anything for the party besides constantly making noise.

In an interview, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has dared Ken Agyapong to come out and tell everyone what he has done for the NPP.

“I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong in the party. I know someone who makes noise in the party but I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong. We also keep praising people but what has he done for the party? He should come out with it. I know those I’ve mentioned and the work they’ve done for the party,” the formal diplomat and Ghanaian statesman said as quoted by Pulse.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe added, “He might have done something for the party, then he should come forward. I don’t know what he has done for the party. All the names I mentioned including Bawumia have definitely done something for the party.”

Kennedy Agyapong is one of the leading members of the NPP interested in becoming the flagbearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The tough-talking lawmaker is expected to face stiff competition from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie in the party’s presidential primaries later this year.