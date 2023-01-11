As president I will overhaul gov’t architecture by consolidating some ministries, agencies – Alan

11.01.2023 LISTEN

Aspiring Ghana President, Alan Kyerematen has revealed his plans for the country after declaring his intent to contest the presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Tuesday, January 10, the former Minister of Trade and Industry in a live telecast announced that he will be implementing what he calls the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) when he is given the opportunity to serve as President.

Under GTP, he said he will downsize government by overhauling government architecture.

This he explained he will do through the consolidation of existing Ministries, Departments, as well as Agencies.

“The architecture of Government will be overhauled by consolidating some existing Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This will mean running a lean Government structure that will ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Government services,” Alan Kyerematen stressed.

The former Trade and Industry Minister further disclosed that Ghana’s diplomatic and economic relations with the International Community under the GTP will be predicated on the principle of ‘positive neutrality’, based on the strategic interests of Ghana, as well as shared commitments for the preservation of peace around the world and respect for humanity.

Alan Kyerematen also explained that the success of the GTP will depend primarily on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, which will include among other things, a stable currency, low inflation, sustainable debt levels, revenue optimization, and tight expenditure control to guarantee fiscal balance, low competitive interest rates, strong external reserves backed by high levels of liquidity to support the financial sector.