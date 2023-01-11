Akufo-Addo shouldn't bother about naysayers, because of Psalms 46 national cathedral will be built despite fierce opposition— Anglican Church

The building of the National Cathedral is enough testimony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s devotion to God and no matter the opposition, it will be built, the Anglican Church, Ghana has said.

Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Primate & Metropolitan Archbishop, Church of the Province of West Africa/Archbishop, Internal Province of Ghana said throughout life, there have always been people who would support and assist a vision and others who will always criticise.

At a special Presidential Eucharist Service held at the Jubilee House for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and their families on Tuesday, the Most Revered said such as any other leaders, King David faced similar challenges—murmuring and lamentations by some people, “yet King David stood resolute in his conviction amid opposition.”

“The naysayers—they are there and they will always be there. Do not bother about them,” Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith told the President.

Despite the challenges and the times that the world finds itself, Most Rev. Dr Ben-Smith assured that God’s promise remains the same “his mercies are new every morning.”

Speaking under the sermon theme: “New mercies, New love; New hope for Ghana”; Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith's spiritual text was Lamentations 3:22-23 “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

He assured President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana that God’s faithfulness remains sure for the nation. “God’s mercies will never run out as promised as his mercies are new every morning.

“It is for the LORD's mercies that we are not consumed bodily, intellectually morally — Mr President, GOD is still GOD and let every Ghanaian know that God is God and directs all affairs.”

“…and in Psalms 46, King David,” said “the LORD is my refuge and my strength, every present help in times of trouble. Therefore, we will not fear though the earth be moved and the mountains fall into the sea…”

“The LORD Almighty is with us…and would always be with us…” Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith assured.

On his part, President expressed gratitude to the Church for the organisation of the prayer session which began last year and assured it would be repeated in 2024 and finally in 2025 when he will be completing the task assigned to him and his government by the Ghanaian people.

"It’s been an exciting and wonderful experience so far simply because God had always been in control,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the financial sustainability strategy implored by the Church to remain financially viable and self-reliant.

The bold venturing into the licensing and broker environment with the establishment of Spirit Insurance Brokerage Company Limited owned by the Church, the President said, is highly commendable as well as motivating.