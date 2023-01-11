My First Day at School: Accra Mayor welcomes new entrants

The Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, has paid a working visit to some selected schools in the city to welcome new KG entrants.

The 'My First Day at School' is observed on the first day of a new academic year in basic education schools to instil a sense of excitement in pupils and motivate them to continue their education.

Madam Sackey visited the Police Depot Basic School, Kaneshie Kingsway and Nii Kojo Ababio Cluster of Schools, Saint Joseph Anglican Basic School, Kingson Mills Basic School (alma mater of the Mayor) and Bishop Girls School.

The Mayor used the occasion to urge all schoolchildren to take their studies seriously to ensure that Ghana has a very capable and competent labour force.

“I would entreat all kids in schools to take their books and schooling very seriously to ensure that Ghana has very able and competent leadership in the future, for a better Ghana,” she said.

She urged the pupils to be dedicated to their studies and assured them that with hard work, discipline and God's assistance, they would succeed.

A representative of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, praised the government for improving education in the nation and urged stakeholders in the education sector to work together to ensure that kids get a good education.