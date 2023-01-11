Debt Exchange Programme: Reject and refrain from complying with mandatory deadline – IBF to bondholders

The Individual Bondholders’ forum (IBF) is ready to provide legal, public advocacy and negotiation representation for investors whose investments are threatened under the Government’s Debt Exchange Programme.

Under the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) program, bondholders are to submit to a “voluntary” arrangement to exchange their domestic bonds for new benchmark bonds.

This arrangement irreversibly takes away the wealth and livelihoods of direct and indirect individual bondholders whose only crime has been to trust their government.

Tied to this is a mandatory deadline that compels holders to either accept the government’s offer or risk the threat of prohibitive losses.

In a release, the voluntary group of individual bondholders has admonished direct bondholders to reject and refrain from complying with the mandatory deadline imposed under the DDE program and join the efforts of the IBF.

The IBF further urges indirect bondholders (Investors in mutual funds, cash trusts, balance funds) to inform their fund managers not to accept the DDE.

The Individual Bondholders’ forum is calling on government to open a channel of communication for immediate frank, transparent and sincere dialogue on the DDE with the IBF with the view to seeking an effective resolution to the developing impasse and the fast-depleting confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

“The medium- to long-term prospect and outlook of the domestic investment culture in Ghana is going to be affected by this DDE initiative and we call on government to demonstrate the needed sensitivity to enable a constructive resolution in the best interest of all.

“We call on labour unions to join us in this fight for the preservation of hard-earned savings invested by the Ghanaian public which also includes their members. We also look forward to partnering likeminded groups and organizations to achieve our joint goals,” a release from IBF signed by its Convener Mr. Senyo Hosi said on Wednesday, January 11.