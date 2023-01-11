Thanks for the confidence reposed in me to revamp the agric sector – Dr. Akoto Afriyie speaks after resignation

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture

The recently resigned Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has touted his achievements.

He expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for finding him worthy to serve as minister for the agricultural sector.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 11, the former minister appreciated the President for accepting his resignation.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve as the Cabinet Minister in charge of Food and Agriculture in the last 5 years.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in me to lead the agriculture industry to revamp and address the declining growth of the sector,” he said.

According to him, “Under the leadership of the Akufo-Addo led administration, I implemented and championed major agricultural intervention programmes which have led to the growth of the sector over the years.”

His post concludes, “I thank the President for accepting my resignation. To the prestigious New Patriotic Party, thank you for contributing to the advancement of the agricultural sector during my tenure as Minister. I appreciate all Ghanaians for their support. This far by Grace!”

Dr. Akoto Afriyie resigned from his post in the late hours of Tuesday, January 10 in a closed-door meeting with the President, per reports made known to this portal.

Though not confirmed, his resignation was to make room for him to prepare ahead of the NPP flagbearership race as he intends to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.