Alan pledges to become a servant to Ghanaians if elected president

Presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has stressed that he will become a servant to the people of Ghanaian if he is elected the next President.

According to him, corruption and petty theft or thievery, particularly from the public purse, deny the country the benefit of utilising its tax revenue and other resources for the development of the country.

He added, “the arrogance of power has been a major obstruction to progress in our country. People in positions of authority must understand that leadership is an opportunity to serve the people, and not to lord it over them. In servant leadership, humility is an asset and not a weakness.”

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has bemoaned how Ghana is becoming what he described as a NATO country, ‘No Action Talk Only’.

In his view, the country needs to be action-oriented on matters by ensuring that solutions to problems are not only discussed but implemented.

“Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country – “No Action Talk Only”. We need to remember that the use of time is a zero-sum game. What Ghana needs now are solutions and actions not debates,” the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said on Tuesday, January 11 while declaring his intention to contest the flagbearership of the party.

Alan Kyeremateng continued, “And last but not the least, our politics in Ghana is too divisive. This keeps out some of our best talents in offering themselves for political appointments. Yes, we pride ourselves as being the bastion of democracy in Africa, but that does not mean that we should allow partisan politics to destroy our collective interests.”

Following his resignation as the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen is now set to focus all his efforts on what will be a tough contest in the presidential primaries of the NPP.