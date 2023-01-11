Ghana failing to progress because of the arrogance of power, corruption – Alan Kyerematen

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen

Leading Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has bemoaned the corruption canker which continues to drag Ghana backwards.

In his view, the arrogance of power has been a major obstruction to progress in the country.

“Corruption and petty theft or thievery, particularly from the public purse, deny our country the benefit of utilising its tax revenue and other resources for the development of our country.

“The arrogance of power has been a major obstruction to progress in our country. People in positions of authority must understand that leadership is an opportunity to serve the people, and not to lord it over them. In servant leadership, humility is an asset and not a weakness,” Alan Kyerematen said on Tuesday, January 10.

The former Trade and Industry Minister said in a live telecast to announce his ambition to contest the presidential primaries of the NPP.

He will be hoping to win the primaries to become the flagbearer of the NPP to lead the party in the 2024 general elections to realise his long-awaited dream to become the next President of Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen has said when given the opportunity, he will run a lean government.

According to him, his "vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation."