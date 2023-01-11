“Noisemaker” Kennedy Agyapong can’t be NPP’s flagbearer – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

A staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has kicked Kennedy Agyapong’s bid to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) declared his intention to contest the party’s flagbearership race in 2022.

But according to a founding member of the party, the legislator only makes noise in the party but has done nothing.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News on Tuesday, January 10, Dr. Nyahoe Tamakloe said he has no problem with the likes of Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, or Kwabena Agyei Agyapong leading the party, but it shouldn’t be Kennedy Agyapong.

"I don't know Kennedy Agyapong in the party. I know someone who makes noise in the party but I don't know Kennedy Agyapong. We also keep praising people but what has he done for the party? He should come out with it. I know those I've mentioned and the work they've done for the party.

“He might have done something for the party, then he should come forward. I don't know what he has done for the party. All the names I mentioned including Bawumia have done something for the party," he said.

Meanwhile, the former Trade and Industry Minister, on Tuesday, January 10, officially made known his intention to lead the NPP as the flagbearer and possibly, Ghana’s next President.

“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the Party officially opens nominations for that purpose," he announced.

This comes few days after he resigned from his position as the Minister of Trade and Industry.