My GTP will prevent Ghana from going back to IMF – Alan Kyerematen

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has bemoaned the rate at which Ghana keeps going back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailouts.

The aspiring NPP flagbearer noted that the 17 IMF bailouts in approximately 53 years were the results of the nation’s inability to export more.

Mr. Kyerematen, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, January 10 unveiled his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) for rapid economic growth.

Among other things, Mr. Kyerematen’s GTP will seek to make Ghana an export-driven country through value addition.

"This is the seventeenth time that we have gone to the IMF over the last 57 years. We promised never to go back, but we have gone back. One of the lessons that we have learnt from the recent developments is that Ghana's economy is still fragile, vulnerable, and susceptible to both external and domestic shocks.

“This primarily, is as a result of the fact that our economy is highly dependent on the export of commodities with little or no value addition. Indeed, the 5.1% projected GDP growth for the Ghanaian economy for 2023 is based on the anticipated increase in commodity," the former minister added.

The trade expert said, "To avoid going back to the IMF, we need a new plan. A plan that will lead us to a more self-reliant and resilient economy. That plan must move Ghana from Stability and Growth to Transformation."

A few days after his resignation, Mr. Alan Kyerematen has officially announced his intention to become the next NPP flagbearer and possibly Ghana’s next President.

"I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the Party officially opens nominations for that purpose," he revealed.