I will become the transformational leader of our time when voted as President – Alan Kyerematen

The outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen says he will transform Ghana when becomes the next President of Ghana.

The aspiring NPP flagbearer said he will make use of all policies and initiatives of erstwhile governments to see to it that Ghana becomes the cradle of development in Africa.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, January 10, the former minister revealed plans to launch the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) anchored on eleven effective measures to develop the country.

"If by the will of God and through your goodwill, being voted first as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic in the next general elections, I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last sixty-five (65) years.

"To achieve this strategic goal of transforming our dear country to become the shining star of the new Africa, I will as President, launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) of Ghana, which will span the period 2025 to 2030," he said.

He declared his intention to contest the flagbearership position of the party.

"I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the Party officially opens nominations for that purpose," he stated.