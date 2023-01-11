Alan Kyerematen’s resignation smacks of incompetence; he has left behind a great mess – Group

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

A group calling itself the Coalition of National Youth Organizers has issued a press release hitting out at former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen over his resignation.

According to the coalition, while it believes the resignation is long overdue, it is also “worried about the mess he has left behind and the incompetent manner of his resignation.”

In the release, the Coalition alleges that Alan Kyerematen failed woefully in his capacity as Minister of Trade and Industry.

“One of the key duties of the ministry of trade and industries which Mr. Alan Kyeremanten headed is “The Ministry also ensures that Ghana derives maximum benefit from international trade relations and that domestic trade is conducted in a smooth and orderly manner.

“We want to state categorically that Mr. Alan Kyeremanten has failed in the quoted mandate. Not only is the Ghanaian trader struggling in the international trading space but also in the domestic trading space,” parts of the release from the Coalition signed by its General Secretary Osei Kofi Acquah said.

In the release, the Coalition questions the former Trade Minister why he is abandoning the ship when his colleague Ministers and the government led by President Akufo-Addo have declared that the Ghanaian economy is in crisis.

The release concludes, “We are therefore concluding based on the above-raised concerns that Mr. Alan Kyeremanten is been a Self-Centered man, who has chosen his personal ambition to be the flagbearer of the NPP government at all cost over the overall interest, economic recovery and good achievement of the NPP government by leaving an indelible mess as a minister.”

THOUGH YOUR RESIGNITION IS NECCESSARY YOU LEFT ALOT OF MESS, COALITION OF NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS TO ALAN KYEREMANTENG

We the Coalition of National Youth Organizers have chance on the News of the resignation of Mr Alan Kyeremanteng the former minister of trade and industries.

Whiles we believe that his resignation is long over, we are worried about the Mess he has Left behind and the incompetent manner of his resignation.

One of the key duties of the ministry of trade and industries which Mr Alan Kyeremanteng headed is “The Ministry also ensures that Ghana derives maximum benefit from international trade relations and that domestic trade is conducted in a smooth and orderly manner"

We want to state categorically that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng has failed in the quoted mandate.

Not only is the Ghanaian trader struggling in the international trading space but also in the domestic trading space.

The Ghanaian market has been invaded and dominated by foreigners.

Again there is no smooth and orderly trading in the domestic space with outrageous disparities in prices of commodities affecting even basic commodities.

Ghana's inflation stood at 12.37% in 2017 when Mr Alan Kyeremanteng took office as the trade minister, the inflation rate now has sky rocketed to 50.3% as of November 2022. How can any competent trade minister quit his job in the middle of such crisis without fixing the mess?

We the Coalition of National Youth Organizers were hoping that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng will account for in Details, the status of the One district one factory which the Ghanaian tax payer has invested massively in.

Mr Alan Kyeremanteng should have followed the example of his colleague cabinet minister and NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Akoto Afriyie, the minister of Food and Agriculture who justified what he has done with the Ghanaian tax payers's investment in the Planting For Food and Jobs moreover,aiding the ordinary Ghanaian to purchase food stuffs at affordable prices when they complained of high prices of local food stuffs.

Dr Akoto Afriyie achieved two things which is aiding the farmers sell their produce to the final consumer at their own desired prices, and the consumer also buying directly from the farmer without a "Middle man or woman" at a reasonable price.

Couldn't Mr Alan Kyeremanteng whose mandate includes "To collect, collate process, store and disseminate timely and accurate information for stakeholders" aide the Ghanaian consumer and trader (Wholesaler) to deal directly with the supposed completed One District One Factory to both raise revenue money for the government, the factories and affordable purchase by the consumer?

Why is Mr Alan Kyeremanteng a Key member of the much tauted "Economic Team" of the NPP government, (A Key Revenue generator Particularly foreign exchange for government) abandoning the ship, his Party in government, his colleague ministers and his President at the time when the president has declared,that the Economy of Ghana is in crisis?

Mr Alan Kyeremanteng has left at a point when the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) particular those in the Ashanti Region are complain of high cost of doing business,More so a moment the Ghana Association of Industries (AGI)are also complaining of alot of bottlenecks in doing business in Ghana.

Again Mr Alan Kyeremanteng is leaving at a time when there is a disconnection of communication between GUTA and AGI because we have openly heard The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, thrown a challenge to the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to flood the Ghanaian market with Made-In-Ghana goods.

This challenge by the chairman of GUTA clearly shows that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng's one district one factory are not operational if they exist at all, and the sad thing is that the few private existing Industries lack coordination and communication with the Ghanaian Trader.

Both scenarios show a big failure on the part of Mr Alan Kyeremanteng and the trade ministry.

We are therefore concluding base on the above raised concerns that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng is been a Self Centered man, who has chosen his personal ambition to be the flagbearer of the NPP government at all cost over the overall interest, economic recovery and good achievement of the NPP government by leaving an indelible mess as a minister.

Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah

National Youth Organizer for the CPP

General Secretary Coalition of National Youth Organizers