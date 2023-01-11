Meek Mill saga: Is Jubilee House now a playing ground? - Koku Anyidoho

A former presidential staffer under the late Prof Mills NDC-led administration has chastised government for allowing American Rapper Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the Presidency.

Mr Koku Anyidoho, the former Director of Communications at the Presidency during the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills administration said the kind of access granted the American rapper was the worst form of security breach and also cheapened the seat of government.

Meek Mill and his crew were seen in a viral video rapping some explicit lyrics at the Jubilee House.

His visit to the presidency came after he performed at the Afronation Concert on 29th December.

The rapper and his crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

Meek Mill and his team also took some drone shots at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

In an interview with Sompa News, Mr Anyidoho called on the security officials and the presidential staffers at the Jubilee House to take their job seriously.

He added that the most dangerous aspect of it is allowing the American Rapper to shoot a music video with mobile phones and little electronic devices.