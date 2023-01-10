Ghana is becoming a 'no action, talk only' country — Alan 'jabs' Akufo-Addo’s government to chase presidential dream

10.01.2023 LISTEN

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has seemingly jabbed President Nana Akufo-Addo's government for talking more with less action.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 following his resignation from the Trade and Industry Ministry, Mr. Kyerematen says Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo is gradually becoming a country where there is no action.

The former Trade Minister stated in his televised address monitored by this portal that "as a people, we must focus more on getting things done than talking,” he stated in a nationwide broadcast to officially declare his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)."

He added that “Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country – No Action Talk Only. We need to remember that the use of time is a zero-sum game."

He further stated that "What Ghana needs now are solutions and actions not debates.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Kyerematen has announced his decision to contest the presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party, announcing a number of ambitious programmes he intends to execute when elected as president of Ghana.

He talked about the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) as his major agenda for the country.

