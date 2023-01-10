All the heat over Meek Mill’s music video shoot must be directed at Kan Dapaah, Ambrose Dery – Diplomatic Consultant

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab has shared that National Security and Interior ministers must resign over American rapper Meek Mill’s music video shoot at the Jubilee House.

Insisting that several security protocols were breached during the music video shoot, he is of the view that the heat and backlash from the controversy the video has created should be directed at National Security Minister Kan Dapaah and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery.

“The president has no question to answer but all the heat and questions must be directed to Kan Dapaah and Ambrose Dery because the National Security Minister coordinates all the security agencies including BNI, Police, Military, and Immigration, so if the security clearance was not issued by the National Security Minister, the American gangster wouldn’t have been granted access to shoot skit at the Jubilee House,” Farouk Al Wahab said in an interview with Akoma FM.

Since the video went viral, many have expressed displeasure over its despicable desecration nature.

According to the International Diplomatic Consultant, the music video shot at the Jubilee House is a disgrace to Ghana.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill in the heat of things has issued an apology to Ghanaians.

“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that by displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here.

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also,” Meek Mill stressed.