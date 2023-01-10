Meek Mill saga: Kan Dapaah, Ambrose Dery must resign or be sacked - Diplomatic Consultant

10.01.2023 LISTEN

International Diplomatic Consultant Farouk Al Wahab has called for the resignation of National Security and Interior ministers for allowing American rapper Meek Mill access to the Jubilee House and looking on for the foreigner to breach several security protocols at the seat of government.

Mr Al Wahab is of the view that as the first gentleman of the land, the protection of the President must be the topmost priority for the two ministers.

So, if their prime duties are compromised, then they must bow their head in shame and honourably resign.

“The president has no question to answer but all the heat and questions must be directed to Kan Dapaah and Ambrose Dery because the National Security Minister coordinates all the security agencies including BNI, Police, Military and Immigration, so if the security clearance was not issued by the National Security Minister , the American gangster wouldn't have been granted access to shoot skit at the Jubilee House.”

The American Rapper visited Ghana during the Yuletide to perform at some concert and later proceeded to the seat of government to shoot a skit.

Video clips of the shoot recently popped up, triggering public uproar on both traditional and social media as most Ghanaians described the situation as unfortunate and a crack in the presidential security detail.

The American rapper, in a tweet, apologized for any “disrespect” his video may have caused and later deleted it from his Instagram page.

But while expressing his view on Akoma FM's current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, January 10, International Diplomatic Consultant Farouk Al Wahab told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the incident is a disgrace to Ghana hence heads must roll especially that of the National Security Minister and Interior Minister. [They] must be sacked if they do not resign honourably to instill discipline in the security details of the presidency”.

Some prominent figures have also since expressed disgust on how the American rapper gained full access to the Jubilee House to shoot videos.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for urgent investigations to sanction whoever deserved to be punished.

-3news.com