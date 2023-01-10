Meek Mill was right, no one saw him shooting his video at Jubilee House – Director of Diaspora Affairs

The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President (DAOOP), Akwasi Awua Ababio says American rapper Meek Mill was right about his video shoot done on the blindside of the security team at the Jubilee House.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 10, Mr. Awuah said none of the security or any of the staffers at the presidency were informed about the video shoot.

"I will say for sure that the people around during the shooting of Meek Mill's video at the Jubilee House did not know that it was being shot," the Diaspora Director stated.

The Director noted that the presidency and, for that matter, his Diaspora Directorate will learn from their mistakes.

According to him, although the country has made it a priority to host foreigners of African descent, his outfit from now onwards strictly enforces the dos and don'ts for visitors.

“I think that from this Meek Mill video issue, lessons should be learned because while we do want Africans from the diaspora coming here, there must be an understanding of limitations,” he said.

The American pop star who was in Ghana for the Afro Nation musical concert visited the President at the Jubilee House.

Days later, a video posted by the rapper on his social media handles shocked many with how he managed to get access to shoot an R-rated music video at some security zones of the Jubilee House.

This generated a huge backlash against the presidency and the American rapper was compelled to apologise.

Meek Mill, in a portion of his apology note in the late hours of Monday, January 9, claimed he got no permission from the Jubilee House, contrary to what was widely speculated.

According to him, the camera and other apparatus used were very small and left no hint of a video shoot, making the Jubilee House intelligence unit unaware of what happened.

“I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot it's a small camera and one kid … in America, we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional," he wrote in defence of the Presidency amid widespread trolls.