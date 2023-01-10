President Akufo-Addo’s inability to rebuke conduct of EC that infringes on right of citizens disturbing – Group

A group calling itself Care for Free and Fair Elections has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reminding the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure inclusiveness going into the 2024 general elections.

The group in a statement signed by its Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, and dated January 10, 2023, said: "We commend H.E. President Akufo-Addo for urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a credible electoral process and have respect for the will of the people."

The group, however, said the president’s inability to condemn EC's affinity for disenfranchising eligible voters makes for sad reading.

The statement noted that the attempt by the EC to lay in parliament Elections Regulation of Voters, Regulations 2021 seeks to eliminate all other sources of identification apart from the Ghana card.

This, the group said, will disenfranchise a substantial number of eligible voters.

It said a similar decision by the EC occurred in 2020.

“The decision to compile a new voter’s register against the wish of citizens met stiff opposition.

“This sparked agitations and demonstrations that nearly disrupted Ghana’s stability. The president’s inability to call the attention of the EC to the fact that, the powers conferred on the Commission by Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution is not a Carte Blanche to act capriciously.”

“A law should not purport to curtail the fundamental right of citizens to vote in elections,” it added.

It further said the inability of the EC to rescind unpopular decisions is viewed with suspicion and construed as a lack of respect.”

Citing an example, the group stated that the decision to prevent the people of Santrocofi, Akpafu Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) from voting in the 2020 parliamentary elections left them with no representation in parliament.

It said the military invasion and the prevention of the movement of some citizens from one community to another in the Brong region to register during the 2020 registration exercise was a result of the EC’s decision not to create registration centers close to the people to enable them to register and subsequently cast their vote and turning IPAC into a forum for information dissemination is worrying.

It indicated that IPAC was created as a platform for dialogue and consensus building to ensure harmony between the EC and stakeholders in Ghana’s political spectrum but today, IPAC has become an avenue for information distribution.

It said the president’s inability to rebuke the conduct of the EC that infringes on the Constitutional right of citizens is disturbing as it comes to question the genuineness of the president’s call on the EC to ensure the inclusiveness of all stakeholders in the electoral process to avoid questioning the integrity of Ghana’s elections

Source: Classfmonline.com