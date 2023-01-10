No amount of perfume can be used to wash Alan Kyerematen from economic mess created by gov’t — Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has opined that Alan Kyerematen’s resignation is part of a grand plan to insulate him from the mess created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

The leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tendered his resignation to the President on January 5 to step down from his role as Minister in charge of Trade and Ministry.

Speaking to GHOne TV on the resignation, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed says it is a move to get Alan Kyerematen away from the economic crisis created by the government.

According to him, no amount of perfume can be used to wash the former Trade Minister from the mess he is part of.

“There is also a subtle attempt to insulate Mr. Alan Kyerematen from the mess created by this government. No amount of perfume can be used to wash Honorable Alan Kyerematen from the mess created by this government. That is the narrative that they are trying to push that he resigns so that we can insulate him from the mess. He cannot,” the Tamale Central MP shared.

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed added, “As a matter of fact he is a member of the Economic Management Team. On the day that Dr. Bawumia said that they have an Economic Management Team, he mentioned Professor John Baffuor, Alan Kyerematen. When he mentioned Alan Kyerematen he was so happy and has always acknowledged the fact that he is a member of the Economic Management Team.”

Reports suggest that Alan Kyerematen has resigned as Trade and Industry Minister to have time to prepare for the flagbearer race of the ruling NPP.

He is one of a number of leading members of the NPP lacing their boots to contest the flagbearership race.