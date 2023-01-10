Two brothers drown in galamsey pit at Watereso

10.01.2023 LISTEN

The lifeless bodies of two brothers have been retrieved after they allegedly fell into a pit dug and abandoned by illegal miners at Watereso, near Daatano in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The duo according to report drowned while fishing in the pit on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The Assembly Member of Watereso Electoral Area, Hon Kofi Mensah told this reporter that Yaw Owusu aged 21 and his junior brother, Beebe, aged 19, according to sources in the community have been fishing in the pit for some time now.

"We were told that the young one got trapped in the pit after he tried to fix a net they were using for fishing, so the elder brother went to his rescue, but the two, unfortunately, got drowned in the pit."

Hon Kofi Mensah noted that residents in the area who got hint of the incident went to the scene and retrieved the bodies.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue for further investigations.