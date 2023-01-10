Check how a doctor responded to a lady’s love proposal on Twitter

It has become a certainty when people direct you to the Bird app to cool off your stress.

A certain conversation on Twitter involving two Kenyan netizens had thousand cracking their jaws.

A Kenyan lady, identified by her handle as "Auntie wa Harrier," decided to take her shot at a guy who happened to be a doctor she got attracted to.

The incident, as the lady narrates, happened at a point where she spotted the young man who was riding a motorcycle while in a car. According to her, she saw the guy as sexy in his jeans trousers.

The lady then took to the microblogging app to express how she felt about the man, hoping he would feel the same way and reach out to her on the app.

"Saw this biker..and I just thought he looks so damn sexy in those jeans...how he walks..his poses..whoever you are..saw you at ola energy parklands..you looked at me didn't say a word. Just know I think you look so fine, nicebody..," she tweeted.

The guy, identified through his Twitter bio as a Cadillac doctor with the handle Future Husband, claimed to be the biker. He rejected the lady’s proposal, saying: "Hello. I saw you and chose to ignore you. I'm happily married."