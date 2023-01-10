Court fines Bulldog GHS48k over threat against Akufo-Addo

Former manager of Shatta Wale, Lawrence Hanson Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Bulldog has been found guilty of threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It can be recalled that the artiste manager and experienced player in the entertainment industry was arrested over comments made on the Menzgold issue on live television.

Speaking on a discussion as a pundit on United Television (UTV) programme ‘United Showbiz’, Bulldog said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay victims of the alleged ponzi scheme by Menzgold.

After making multiple appearances in court for the hearing of the case, Bulldog has today finally known his fate after he was charged with “offensive conduct to the breaches of peace.”

The Circuit Court in Accra has found the accused guilty and sentenced him to a fine of GHS48,000.

According to the ruling of the court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, if Bulldog defaults in the payment of the fine, he will serve 40 days imprisonment.