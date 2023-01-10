It’s embarrassing Akufo-Addo made “failed” Ken Ofori-Atta a caretaker trade minister — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, a leading member of the ruling NPP

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, sees Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta’s appointment to the Trade and Industry ministry as a wrong move by government.

Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen tendered his resignation letter as Minister of Trade and Industry on January 5, 2023.

The President appointed Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister as the caretaker minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

When asked in an interview on the Accra-based Joy News channel who he would have chosen for the post, the statesman said any person could have been assigned and not the embattled Finance Minister.

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe argued that an already failed minister can no way manage a double ministerial position effectively.

“If I were the President, I wouldn't appoint a minister who has failed abysmally to take over Ministry of Trade and Industry after Alan Kyeremanteng resigned…That is embarrassing,” he stated.