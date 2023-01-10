Bono region benefits immensely from NPP gov’t – Minister

10.01.2023 LISTEN

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister says the region has received immense support from the Akufo-Addo led government since 2017 as each of the 12 districts can attest to the several infrastructural projects and other support aimed at making life comfortable for the citizenry.

“Even though there is more to be done to further spread development across the region, it is equally fair to say that the Bono region has not been neglected by the government and that the region has gotten its fair share of the national cake”, she said on a Sunyani-based radio station.

Among the projects, she mentioned, are the 29-kilometers of inner-city roads being worked on in selected areas in the regional capital under the Sino-hydro arrangement, a new administration block for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, and new regional office complex for the Ghana National Fire Service.

Other projects executed in the region are the Okuafopa Agric Business Centre Dormaa West, 60-bed capacity paediatric ward with offices and restrooms and 12 washrooms at the Nkrankwanta District Hospital, 12-unit two-storey classroom block at SUSEC, and another classroom block at the St. James Seminary and SHS.

“At Dwenem in the Jaman South district, we have built new maternity block. We have also put up new market stores and stalls at Dormaa Ahenkro and Drobo while major town roads in Berekum have been rehabilitated, with a new office block completed for the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly at Odomase.

“Under the government’s 1D1F, there is a tomato processing company at Jinijini in the Berekum West district being operated by the Weddi Africa Tomato Processing Factory and Agro Farms”, the regional minister further stated.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene reiterates that several projects are ongoing in Sunyani and in the region; some of which have been commissioned in the areas of education, health, local government, aviation, transport and road sectors.

She asked the people to keep faith with the President, assuring them that the region would see massive transformation before the President's term ends.

TVET

According to the minister, government has invested heavily in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through the provision of state-of-the-art laboratories, workshops and other facilities.

She mentioned the Sunyani Technical University, the Methodist Technical and Vocational Institute at Baakoniaba near Sunyani and Koase Secondary Technical School at Koase near Wenchi as some of the beneficiary TVET institutions in the region where visible and massive investments have been made to build the needed technical manpower for economic growth.